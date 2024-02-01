Poem – Fast Food Service (By Frank De Canio)

Fast Food Service – Frank De Canio

The one girl commandeers my frothy shake.

The other, wary of the method used

to garner it, starts probing in her wake,

in the event due process was abused.

And I feel safer by the measured means

she musters to make certain of fair play.

But having validated the machine’s

efficiency, she heightens my dismay

at just how well the two together work

at keeping their voracious ward in check.

I sense what fugitive desires lurk

within my breast to have them at my beck

and call. But seeing how the two take charge,

I feel delighted that I’m still at large.

Frank De Canio Bio: I was born & bred in New Jersey, work in New York. I love music of all kinds, from Bach to Dory Previn, Amy Beach to Amy Winehouse, World Music, Latin, opera. Shakespeare is my consolation, writing my hobby. I like Dylan Thomas, Keats, Wallace Stevens, Frost , Ginsburg, and Sylvia Plath.