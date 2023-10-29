Poem – FLIPPING OUT (By Ray Gallucci)

FLIPPING OUT

Every seven-fifty grand

Earth performs a sleight of hand

When magnetic north and south

Make a total turnabout.

Sun does same each dozen years

Minus one, when sunspots clear.

Relatively quick event

Due to plasma turbulent.

Earth contains no plasma hot,

Just a core of molten rock.

But this has the same effect,

Quite delayed, in retrospect.

Geologically not new

This transition overdue.

Just so happens time has come

And next flip-flop has begun.

Over next millennia

Our magnetic field will dull,

Weakening as poles transpose,

Baring us to cosmic blows.

Solar flares and cosmic rays

Signal Bible’s “Latter Days,”

As the earth’s bombarded with

What its field once blocked or clipped?

Species stable up to now

Might mutate, we don’t know how.

Cancer’s ravages could rise

And some populations die.

But again will field return

And relieve what could concern

Species left that still may stand

For next seven-fifty grand.

(Published in ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, Winter 2012, Vol. 5, No. 4, pp. 14-15)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.