Poem – FLIPPING OUT (By Ray Gallucci)
FLIPPING OUT
Every seven-fifty grand
Earth performs a sleight of hand
When magnetic north and south
Make a total turnabout.
Sun does same each dozen years
Minus one, when sunspots clear.
Relatively quick event
Due to plasma turbulent.
Earth contains no plasma hot,
Just a core of molten rock.
But this has the same effect,
Quite delayed, in retrospect.
Geologically not new
This transition overdue.
Just so happens time has come
And next flip-flop has begun.
Over next millennia
Our magnetic field will dull,
Weakening as poles transpose,
Baring us to cosmic blows.
Solar flares and cosmic rays
Signal Bible’s “Latter Days,”
As the earth’s bombarded with
What its field once blocked or clipped?
Species stable up to now
Might mutate, we don’t know how.
Cancer’s ravages could rise
And some populations die.
But again will field return
And relieve what could concern
Species left that still may stand
For next seven-fifty grand.
(Published in ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, Winter 2012, Vol. 5, No. 4, pp. 14-15)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.