Poem – GALILEO’S GHOST (By Ray Gallucci)

GALILEO’S GHOST

With Earth at the Center, Ptolemy ruled.

Mathematically sound, for centuries fooled

Who then passed as scientists to proclaim,

“We know all the Universe; don’t defame!”

When Copernicus proved the Sun’s the Hub,

Those of Catholic persuasion wouldn’t budge.

“Since the Bible’s declared, ’The Earth is It,’

Therefore anything new must therein fit.”

When his telescope showed the Pole was right,

Galileo was thrust into a fight.

For political powers would not yield.

House arrest his reward, lips tightly sealed.

But the Truth has a way of breaking through

Once religion and politics change too.

Yet appears that this lesson’s never learned,

For even today, new ideas are spurned.

Where once Ptolemy stood, it’s “Big Bang” time.

And though there’s no Church, the new paradigm

To compel all of Science to conform

Is to fund only what preserves the norm.

So if dare to propose dissenting view,

Then the Physics Police say, “Shame on you.”

So just like Galileo, time must pass

Till what now is correct wins out at last.

Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.