Poem – GEDANKEN WHAT I DESERVE (By Ray Gallucci)

“GEDANKEN WHAT I DESERVE”

(http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Thought_experiment)

Albert Einstein went “gedanken” in his search fortheory knocking

Galileo and Sir Isaac from their pedestals on high.

There upon a light beam traveling, Einstein perchedto try unraveling

All the mysteries of physics he’d encounteredby-and-by.

From his seat he saw no passing of his time, butwas amassing

An infinity of matter till all motion had to cease.

But if he were just a photon, pure and massless, hecould float on

His imaginary journey for as long as he wouldplease.

Speculating he’d uncovered a solution to whattroubled

Mathematicians and the physicists for century ormore,

“All is relative!” he shouted, while conventionsold he flouted,

“Time runs slower, mass keeps growing, and what’slong may soon be short.”

His contemporaries crowned him “GreatestGenius.” All soon found him

On that pedestal where only those so coronated sat.

Yet he found it quite ironic to be worshipped soiconically,

For in his youth upon authority he’d often spat.

“I suppose I’m just deserving what so long I foundunnerving,”

Namely that he’d now achieved that aura ofauthority.

“All those years I spent resenting all those‘experts’ condescending,

Seems revenge is theirs for now they have the finallaugh on me.”

About Ray Gallucci: I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.