Poem – Gender Inequality (By Donal Mahoney)
The uncommon
is common
in America today.
Not that there’s anything
wrong with that, Seinfeld
might have said to George
had they seen the latest
Glamour Magazine
naming Caitlyn Jenner
Woman of the Year.
The public seems to agree.
No placards hit the air.
but Caitlyn has to stand
and spray what other
women sit to tinkle.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works