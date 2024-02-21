Poem – Gender Inequality (By Donal Mahoney)

1/5 - (1 vote)

The uncommon

is common

in America today.

Not that there’s anything

wrong with that, Seinfeld

might have said to George

had they seen the latest

Glamour Magazine

naming Caitlyn Jenner

Woman of the Year.

The public seems to agree.

No placards hit the air.

but Caitlyn has to stand

and spray what other

women sit to tinkle.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works