Poem – HOTAND COLD (By Ray Gallucci)

HOTAND COLD

Perhaps 100million years

To rise from naught, then disappear

Above the Hot Spot in the Earth

That to Hawaiian Chain gave birth.

The oldest now perhaps just stumps,

Once mountains proud, now merely bumps

Long passed from magma cauldron where

They first broke through the surface there.

The youngest rise majestically

For miles above the bottom sea.

Their lives in millions years assessed

Where air,not water, rules the nest.

But seas’ incessant rhythmic flow’s

Invincible,a fatal foe.

So once beyond Earth’s oozing blood,

Each island’s fate? Return to mud.

Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.