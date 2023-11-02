Poem – In The Mood (By Donal Mahoney)

We’re going dancing, my wife and I,

to a Charity Ball high in the sky where

Glenn Miller’s band has been playing

since 1944, the year his plane got lost

over the English Channel.

No wreckage was ever found,

not a single body.

Glenn Miller was going to France

to play for American troops

during World War II.

Government records say

he’s still “missing in action.”

Maybe so, but I hate to go dancing,

even with music by Glenn Miller.

So I told my wife I’ll go if she

can find a dress as red

as the one she wore in 1956

when Father Hennessy said,

“This is a prom. Not burlesque.”

A slip of a girl back then,

she made things worse

with black seamed nylons.

All the rage back then, the nylons

disturbed the padre.

But if my wife can find a bright red dress

and a pair of black seamed nylons,

I’ll wear the old seersucker suit

I bought at Macy’s for the prom.

It goes real well with the “duck tie”

I found “on sale” for 50 cents

at the Army Surplus store.

Father Hennessy loved that tie.

Even now I can hear him bellow,

“That tie’s so wide the ducks

will fly for 50 years to cross it.”

How prescient the padre was.

