Poem – Infrastructure Swallows a City (By Donal Mahoney)
It was an ancient city.
All the young people left
as soon as they could
but the old remained
in their mortgaged huts
surrounded by evergreens
that offered a haven
for cardinals and jays,
robins and finches.
No matter the season
birds flew from tree limbs
to feed on seed and suet
put out by too many widows
in slippers and aprons and
too few wives wearing
rouge and lipstick
for terminal husbands they
planned to stack on pyres.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works