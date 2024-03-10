Poem – IRRELATIVE (By Ray Gallucci)

IRRELATIVE

Is physicist so right

When says that never light

From black hole can escape

Because of massive weight

Of supernova that

Forever will collapse

Upon itself till all

It was becomes too small

To ever more exist

When four dimensions twist

Until it nothing be

Except for gravity?

If you believe it’s true

Perhaps you should review

What Schwarzschild really did

When solving Einstein’s grid.

His mathematics showed

That nothing could implode

Until it vanished from

Space-time’s continuum.

A quark or neutron star’s

The limit to how far

Into the smallest sphere

All mass could “disappear.”

And light could still beam out

Until got turned about,

So star would not be “black”

To those within this track.

If mainstream you believe,

You’re due for a reprieve –

Of black holes there are none

Nor Big Bang’s “smoking gun.”

(Based on Black Holes, Unicorns, and All That Jazz, by Stephen J. Crothers, July 22, 2008, on http://www.sjcrothers.plasmaresources.com)

(Published in THE FIFTH DI …, March 2012, Edition 14, #1 [on-line])

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.