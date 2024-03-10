Poem – IRRELATIVE (By Ray Gallucci)
IRRELATIVE
Is physicist so right
When says that never light
From black hole can escape
Because of massive weight
Of supernova that
Forever will collapse
Upon itself till all
It was becomes too small
To ever more exist
When four dimensions twist
Until it nothing be
Except for gravity?
If you believe it’s true
Perhaps you should review
What Schwarzschild really did
When solving Einstein’s grid.
His mathematics showed
That nothing could implode
Until it vanished from
Space-time’s continuum.
A quark or neutron star’s
The limit to how far
Into the smallest sphere
All mass could “disappear.”
And light could still beam out
Until got turned about,
So star would not be “black”
To those within this track.
If mainstream you believe,
You’re due for a reprieve –
Of black holes there are none
Nor Big Bang’s “smoking gun.”
(Based on Black Holes, Unicorns, and All That Jazz, by Stephen J. Crothers, July 22, 2008, on http://www.sjcrothers.plasmaresources.com)
(Published in THE FIFTH DI …, March 2012, Edition 14, #1 [on-line])
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.