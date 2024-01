LEONID (By Joseph Cavera)

the soul lays here

in this grim place

demons rear

I can’t stand the pace

this Mad mien

dampens the soul

perhaps the cause

of this pandemic hole

and although juts through the tailpipe

of every last jenny and john

uncertainty of right-

and wrong

they cannot feel anything like this

not now, not for long

A Dark demeanor

held by the man

with no fear

The General’s plan

just gets meaner

from here…