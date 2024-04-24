Poem – Misanthrope at Sunset Manor (By Donal Mahoney)

Even as a child

Charles couldn’t forgive other children

not for something they had done

but rather for who they were.

They were inferior and couldn’t help it,

his parents both agreed.

Charles couldn’t stand any of them.

This continued his entire life.

Charles almost married a woman

he had hired only to discover later

she wasn’t perfect, no better than

the little people he had hired to

wrap and mail thousands of shirts

manufactured in Bangladesh.

He sold the company at 80

and retired a multimillionaire.

Charles never liked himself either

but he had fewer flaws, he thought,

than anyone he had ever met.

Now in old age he trolls the halls

of Sunset Manor in an electric wheelchair

other residents on canes and walkers

call his tank, making sharp turns while

looking for someone he might like.

Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works