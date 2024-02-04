Poem – MORNING GLORY (By Joseph Cavera)
Ever since she raised her hand
And let her voice be known
We’ve all been bowed to understand
The altruism she has shown
Now in the days she woke too soon,
And in the nights too late,
But in the morns I could never relate
How she’d make us swoon
And on the days when skies were foggy,
When we’d all rise, dazed and groggy,
Perfectly she’d recite terse pedagogy
While focusing she’d gently see
The life rising within me
As I peered at the way she made her tea.