Poem – MORNING GLORY (By Joseph Cavera)

MORNING GLORY (By Joseph Cavera)

Ever since she raised her hand

And let her voice be known

We’ve all been bowed to understand

The altruism she has shown

Now in the days she woke too soon,

And in the nights too late,

But in the morns I could never relate

How she’d make us swoon

And on the days when skies were foggy,

When we’d all rise, dazed and groggy,

Perfectly she’d recite terse pedagogy

While focusing she’d gently see

The life rising within me

As I peered at the way she made her tea.