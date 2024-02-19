Poem – MOUNTAINVIEW (By Ray Gallucci)
MOUNTAINVIEW
A sunrise in France,
The same on Kauai.
From window I glance
At mountain so high.
Though ages apart
And half world away,
Their natural art
Is full on display.
In France the Ardeche
Took eons to carve
The canyons that stretch
Beyond Pontd’Arc.
Kauai’s canyons formed
Much quicker in time
From torrents of storms
When island’s height climbed.
Ardeche canyon walls
Erode to be smooth.
Kauaian rainfalls
Sculpt spires and grooves.
In cavernous deeps,
Ardeche early man
Made paintings that keep
Still now from back then.
Kauai’s much too young
With lifespan too short.
Already’s begun
Descent to sea floor.
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.