Poem – MOUNTAINVIEW (By Ray Gallucci)

MOUNTAINVIEW

A sunrise in France,

The same on Kauai.

From window I glance

At mountain so high.

Though ages apart

And half world away,

Their natural art

Is full on display.

In France the Ardeche

Took eons to carve

The canyons that stretch

Beyond Pontd’Arc.

Kauai’s canyons formed

Much quicker in time

From torrents of storms

When island’s height climbed.

Ardeche canyon walls

Erode to be smooth.

Kauaian rainfalls

Sculpt spires and grooves.

In cavernous deeps,

Ardeche early man

Made paintings that keep

Still now from back then.

Kauai’s much too young

With lifespan too short.

Already’s begun

Descent to sea floor.

Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.