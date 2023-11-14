Poem – ON PORPOISE (By Ray Gallucci)
ON PORPOISE
Am I watching the dolphins
Or are they watching me,
Somersaulting on backfins,
While I swim clumsily?
At the junction of our worlds
Where the land meets the sea,
Somewhat shallow for their twirls,
I can stand awkwardly.
I’m not native to water;
They’re not native to land.
Still each other we ought to
Mutually understand.
Both evolved from a species
Long ago breathing air
Whose ancestors were fishes
In the sea we now share.
Speech we both have in common,
Though our sounds aren’t the same.
Air’s much thinner a medium
Than the ocean they claim.
Bigger brains both developed,
But humans have done more:
Satellites earth enveloped,
Ocean depths we explored.
But maybe they’ve adapted
Perfectly so as not
Had to have interacted
Beyond their present lot.
Their oceans span the planet.
Our every lands they touch.
And yet we take for granted
Our primacy and such.
Dolphins just mind their business,
No species drive extinct.
As they us humans witness,
Care to guess what they think?
(Published in NOMAD’S CHOIR, Summer 2010, Vol. 18, Issue 3)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.