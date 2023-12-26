Poem – “ONLITTLE CAT FEET” (By Ray Gallucci)

“ONLITTLE CAT FEET”*

Pussyfooting around the bush,

Shoving not once beyond the push,

Mincing words as semantic ploy’s

Wanting hamburger, eating soy.

Rather than a direct approach,

We have Casper who’s milking toast,

So afraid to communicate

What exactly we like or hate.

God forbid! We might give offense!

Tell the truth, with B.S. dispense!

Step on toes in some quaint quadrille

Unaware of position still.

Diplomatic,I’m clearly not,

Feigning patience I haven’t got.

I will tell you just what I think

Caring not whether swim or sink.

__________

*From “Fog,” by Carl Sandburg

Share this:















Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.