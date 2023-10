PATIENT NANA (By Joseph Cavera)

Some old woman,

Who says so?

Watches over mom

Stops from going below

And her husband, a peaceful man

Retirement clearly not in the plan,

Cute little attitude,

We all know, and love

Brings us hope,

Thank the man up above…

For our patient Nana,

Cook and Mother,

Who else look us to?

I tell you…No other

Veronica, only you