Poem – QUESTIONABLE CHOICE (By Ray Gallucci)

QUESTIONABLE CHOICE

Gathered at the water hole

Primates lacking hair.

Cover selves from neck to toe

Lest reveal what’s there.

Feeding till they’re satisfied,

Drinking till they’re full.

Elders showing sagging hides

From the planet’s pull.

Try imagining these apes

“Masters of the Earth,”

Guzzling down fermented grapes,

Adding to their girth.

Evolution must have goofed

Somewhere in the past

When let random process choose

Species such to last.

Sense of hearing, sense of smell

Nothing of renown.

Eyesight only serves them well

Till the sun goes down.

Claim to fame? Bipedal walk

So their hands are free.

None can match the way they talk

Or dexterity.

Bloated skulls to hold their brains,

Large for body size.

Capable of lunar gains,

Also genocide.

Some still cling to arrogance

They were fashioned from

Image of creator grand

From whom all things come.

But the smart ones truly know

Caught a lucky break

From the dice’s random throw —

Evolution’s stake.

(Published in DANA LITERARY SOCIETY ON-LINE JOURNAL, May 2005)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.