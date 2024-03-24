Poem – TEN YEARS TRANSIENCE (By Joseph Cavera)
after time the arms do rust
mitigate intitial verve
wrought nothingness and ill humored lust
but if your contemplations lie
next to cleanliness, where birds fly
then they’ll serve to clarfiy
but oh the jaws of life do close
wither and wilt
a shattered rose
For all that lies ahead shall tilt-
After all this time
aspirations lie in the planes we’ve built
decades run, decades pass
i recall the dawning, ten years last
zeroes seemed to fill the screen
So too knew better then
the child alive, and when
I thought ‘what did budge mean?’
I plucked my eyes from the gleam
from where the rest stood still so green
In mortal despondence I left them so,
to view their vicarious visions
and ephermal seams,
while my sights could simply see
forgotten dreams