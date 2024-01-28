Poem – THE END (By Ray Gallucci)

THE END

I witnessed the end of the world today.*

Galactic alignment blew it away.

The sun grew much hotter; neutrinos changed

And heated the core till crust rearranged.

So much speculation to Mayan doom:

An asteroid fatal may nearby loom,

Or gamma ray burst from galactic core

Could fry the earth’s surface like none before.

Most scientists think this a lot of bunk,

Dismiss it as myth like Atlantis sunk.

But kernels of truth lie behind most myths,

So could there be something as well this with?

There’s evidence of earth catastrophes:

Why axial tilt twenty-three degrees —

A remnant left over when moon was ripped

From crust by collision that axis tipped?

The continents’ drift’s always been presumed

A process so sluggish, earth never boomed

Despite volcanism once planet-wide.

So what churned the earth up so deep inside?

Why flipping of planet’s magnetic poles?

A peaceful recurrence devoid of tolls

Extracted because there is no effect,

Just hourglass turning, no global wreck?

Is crustal displacement impossible?

No force in the cosmos to push or pull

Such massive foundations convulsively

Except a black hole’s singularity?

Then solstice of winter two-thousand twelve

Will pass uneventful while Santa’s elves

Put finishing touches on children’s toys

And latest apocalypse proves just noise.

__________

* Movie “2012”

(Published in THE FIFTH DI…, June 2011)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.