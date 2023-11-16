Poem – THE MYTH-ING LINK? (By Ray Gallucci)

THE MYTH-ING LINK?

(Based on Genesis of the Grail Kings, by Laurence Gardner, 82001)

Are we the progeny of a race

Who weren’t terrestrial, but from space,

Who intermarried with Homo clan

And so created Cro-Magnon Man?

Are tales Sumerian more than myths

(Perhaps 2001’s monoliths)?

Were Anunnaki of whom they tell

The Greeks’ Atlantean parallel?

At time Neanderthal disappears

(Before by 35,000 years),

Was Homo Sapiens species bred

So evolution could jump ahead?

But Anunnaki were less than pleased

How Homo Sapiens grew diseased,

So they decided on cleansing Flood

And with survivors to fuse their blood.

Archaeological evidence

Reveals deposit of clay immense

In ancient Mesopotamia

Pre-dated by six millennia.

Coincidentally after that

The realm of Sumer rose quite advanced:

Mathematics, language, astronomy

Preserved in cuneiform legacy.

For in the Deluge’s aftermath,

The Anunnaki reroute the path

Of evolution a second time

And mate with offspring of their own line.

The Eves and Adams whom they conceive,

Their own successors behind they leave.

And is it possible even now

That ancient lineage lives somehow?

(Published in DANA LITERARY SOCIETY, ON-LINE JOURNAL, March 2007)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.