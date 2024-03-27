Poem – Thoughts While Waiting in the ER (By Donal Mahoney)

You thought you knew her.

She thought she knew you.

Neither was true

but this happens at times

at Happy Hour on Fridays

after a long week of work.

The rapport was strong.

Amazing, you thought.

She might be someone

you’d see more than once.

She had a nice apartment

or maybe it was a condo

a big double bed

with a canopy yet.

You slept soundly until

the key in the door

and from the other pillow

you heard a whisper,

“He’s not expected

until late next week.”

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works