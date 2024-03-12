Poem – VEXED OF KIN (By Ray Gallucci)

VEXED OF KIN

You pick your friends, but not your kin.

Once stork descends with you, you’re in

Whatever group that Fate selects,

Who’ll mold you to what they expect.

To some degree, your genes decide

What you will be, who you’re inside.

But those you’re with through early years

Upon your pith their likeness sear.

That heritage you may deny

When come of age and free to fly.

But can’t escape entirely

How you were shaped by family.

That blood is thick and water’s thin

Need not restrict where choose to swim.

But friction-free does not exist

Though be you even fastest fish.

Author Bio:I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.