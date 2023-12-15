Poem – WATER DROP (By Ray Gallucci)
WATER DROP
In icy cold of empty space,
It hitched a ride on comet’s face,
Accelerating toward a star
Of recent birth, from distance far.
As sun of color yellow grew
In field of vision, met with two
Enormous spheres of frigid gas
That slightly altered comet’s path.
Whereas before would swing around
The virgin star, now comet found
What was a clear path forward blocked
By cooling sphere of molten rock.
The impact spewed infernal heat
That vaporized it so completely.
But despite this extra speed,
From planet’s pull could not be freed.
And so became a resident
Of cooling planet permanent.
With other zillions of its kind
Condensed into a watery rind.
Our planet’s oceans may be older
Than whatever magma smolders
From beneath the ancient crust
Recycling iron back to rust.
I find myself in Ocean City
Strolling through the wavelets pretty,
Knowing that the ancient surf’s
Touched every shore since planet’s birth.
Expanding to enormous size,
Our dying sun will oceans fry,
Returning vapors where they came
In search of where new stars may flame.
(Published in THE SHELTERED POET, Jan. 30, 2011, pp. 5-6)
Author Bio:
I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.