Poem – WATER DROP (By Ray Gallucci)

WATER DROP

In icy cold of empty space,

It hitched a ride on comet’s face,

Accelerating toward a star

Of recent birth, from distance far.

As sun of color yellow grew

In field of vision, met with two

Enormous spheres of frigid gas

That slightly altered comet’s path.

Whereas before would swing around

The virgin star, now comet found

What was a clear path forward blocked

By cooling sphere of molten rock.

The impact spewed infernal heat

That vaporized it so completely.

But despite this extra speed,

From planet’s pull could not be freed.

And so became a resident

Of cooling planet permanent.

With other zillions of its kind

Condensed into a watery rind.

Our planet’s oceans may be older

Than whatever magma smolders

From beneath the ancient crust

Recycling iron back to rust.

I find myself in Ocean City

Strolling through the wavelets pretty,

Knowing that the ancient surf’s

Touched every shore since planet’s birth.

Expanding to enormous size,

Our dying sun will oceans fry,

Returning vapors where they came

In search of where new stars may flame.

(Published in THE SHELTERED POET, Jan. 30, 2011, pp. 5-6)

I am a Professional Engineer who has been writing poetry since 1990. I am an incorrigible rhymer, tending toward the skeptical/cynical regarding daily life. I have been fortunate to have been published in poetry magazines and on-line journals such as NUTHOUSE, MOTHER EARTH INTERNATIONAL, FEELINGS/POETS’ PAPER, MÖBIUS (when Jean Hull Herman published), PABLO LENNIS, MUSE OF FIRE, SO YOUNG!, THE AARDVARK ADVENTURER, POETIC LICENSE, THUMBPRINTS, UNLIKELY STORIES, BIBLIOPHILOS, FULLOSIA PRESS, NOMAD’S CHOIR, HIDDEN OAK, PABLO LENNIS, POETSESPRESSO, SOUL FOUNTAIN, WRITER’S JOURNAL, ATLANTIC PACIFIC PRESS, DERONDA REVIEW, LYRIC, THE STORYTELLER, WRITE ON! and DANA LITERARY SOCIETY.