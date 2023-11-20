Poem – WOBBLEDEHOY (By Ray Gallucci)

WOBBLEDEHOY*

{Bolide impact at the K-T [Cretaceous-Tertiary]boundary. There is widespread belief that bolide impact wasthe major killing mechanism at the K-T boundary [that reputedly killed thedinosaurs]. The GTME [Gravity Theory of Mass Extinction] asserts that it was not and that the impact was an indirect result ofthe primarily longitudinal movement of the continental tectonic plates asPangea broke apart, [inducing] … a major wobble of the Earth [which] … has beenconfirmed by scientists … [“Chaos killed thedinosaurs: Subtle shifts in the solarsystem could have caused the dinosaur-devastating crash.” by Tom Clarke, Nature on-line,http://www.nature.com/news/1998/010628/full/news010628-15.html, June 28,2001. A subtle celestial wobble may have made a big impact onthe dinosaurs. A bizarre wobble 65 million years ago, perturbing theorbits of Mars, Earth and Mercury, may have caused the demise of the dinosaurs,new models of the Solar System suggest. The celestialupset could have disrupted the trajectories of asteroids – normally safelyconfined to asteroid belts -sending one or more careering into the Earth. Theproposed wobble coincides with the Cretaceous-Tertiary (K-T) boundary, when anasteroid or comet is thought to have smashed into Earth, exterminating thedinosaurs. “The ultimate cause ofthe K-T impact – and the demise of the dinosaurs – may have been achaos-induced change in Solar System dynamics,” astrobiologist BruceRunnegar of the University of California in Los Angeles told the Earth SystemsProcesses Global Meeting in Edinburgh, Scotland, yesterday. Runnegar’s models suggest that the subtleshifts in orbits – which would be too small to measure if they occurred today -emerged from the amplification of tiny irregularities over time. “Thechaotic nature of the system causes the event,” says Runnegar.] The GTMEposits that it was this wobble that deflected an asteroid that had beendislodged from the Baptistina asteroid family causing it to collide with theEarth. The Earth, wobbling in its orbitwould more likely be struck in its equatorial region than at higher latitudesby another object orbiting the sun due to the wider target presented. The impact site at Chixculub was in theequatorial region. The eustatic sealevel drop at that K-T boundary was perhaps the largest one of the Mesozoic and,according to the GTME, that would indicate a great rapid movement of the coreelements and therefore a major pulse of increasing surface gravity causingextinction. The trailing marinetransgressive half of the regressive transgressive couplet would have produceda second wave of marine extinctions. Therefore, according to the GTME: Neither the bolide impact at the K-Tboundary nor the Deccan volcanism was the primary cause of extinctions at theK-T boundary; the primary cause was a major pulse of increasing surfacegravitation affecting terrestrial and marine fauna followed by a transgressivephase affecting marine fauna. (http://www.dinoextinct.com/page13.pdf)} (*from hobbledehoy – an awkwardor ungainly youth)

Celestial“clockwork” may not be

As regular asthought.

There may bewobbly history

To meteors we’vecaught.

Resultof changing gravity

Fromcontinental drift?

Orslowly built dynamically

Fromorbits’ subtle shift?

Isearth itself to take the blame

Formeteor impacts?

Orvictim of celestial game

Inwhich all planets act?

Iguess it matters not who takes

Responsibility

Whenend result will be the same –

Extinctionsmassively!

