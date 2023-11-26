Poetry – In Williamsburg (By Ray Gallucci)

IN WILLIAMSBURG

In Williamsburg we learn

How freedom ours was earned,

At least for lucky born

Of alabaster skin.

Their independence claimed

By declaration famed

That Founding Fathers framed,

Though was still had to win.

But if from continent

Of African descent,

Whatever effort spent

Was not for likes of you.

Four score and seven years

Still had to bear in tears.

And even then, as feared,

Was too good to be true.

For then came Ku Klux Klan,

Jim Crow and other bans.

A century they spanned

Of false equality.

Took lots of suffering

Then Martin Luther King

To promised freedom bring

Into reality.

