Poem – A Good Customer (By Donal Mahoney)

A Good Customer

I saw Al once a month

for 30 years, maybe more,

doing business together.

He retired to hunt bear

in Alaska, hook Tarpon

in Florida, golf in Scotland.

He had it all planned.

Nothing would stop him.

Months later I learned

doctors said he had

cancer of the blood.

The outlook was bleak.

I called Al and he said

six months, maybe a year

of chemo. No guarantees.

But he’d beat it.

A year later Al called,

said the chemo had worked.

He was cured and was

going on a trip fishing.

We agreed to have lunch

when he got back.

He said he’d call me.

Al called when he got back

but the news wasn’t good.

H is blood was fine but

doctors found a tumor,

a big one on his brain,

no way to operate, likely

malignant, more chemo.

We agreed to have lunch later.

He’d give me a ring.

We never had lunch, of course,

but I met Al’s wife at the wake

six months or so later.

She said Al had mentioned me

many times over the years.

She thanked me many times

for being a good customer.

