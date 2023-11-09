Poem – A Milkshake Brings Advice (By Donal Mahoney)

I bring a milkshake every other week

to an old man in a nursing home,

a refugee from Germany who paid me

50 cents to cut his grass when I was

a kid in Chicago after WWII.

I couldn’t understand him then

and I can’t understand him now

but 50 cents was big money

in 1950, 10 candy bars,

10 popsicles or maybe 5 Cokes.

Or I could mix and match and trade

Pete the Collector for a baseball card.

Now my old neighbor sits in bed

and swigs his milkshake as I tell him

that I drove by his house the other day

and the new owners have planted

roses and lilies everywhere.

Every color imaginable.

A botanical garden in bloom.

He blinks at me, smiles

and takes a final swig.

Because of the language problem

we never talk about anything

except the house h e will never

see again and then marvel that

he will turn 100 soon, quite a feat.

He smiles at that as well.

But he doesn’t smile when I get up

to leave and offers me advice

in the thunder of his accent:

“Someone had better stop ISIS now.

When I was a kid in Berlin, no one

stopped Hitler the bastard then.”

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works