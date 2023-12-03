Poem – A New Etiquette (By Donal Mahoney)
A New Etiquette
“One stall for all” is
a new scenario for Wilbur.
Thanks to his wife, he knew
in the past the right thing to do
but now he doesn’t know what
“one stall for all” calls for
after he’s through:
Is it toilet seat up
or toilet seat down?
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works