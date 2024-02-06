Poem – A Nuclear Childhood (By Donal Mahoney)
A Nuclear Childhood
What if your parents
had never met
had never married
had never yelled
at each other
and instead had wed
someone they loved
and lived peacefully
all those years.
That would have been
their Eden but you
shaking there now
decades later
wouldn’t be with us
cursing the tremors
of a nuclear childhood
you still remember
long after they’re dead.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works