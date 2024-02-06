Print

Poem – A Nuclear Childhood (By Donal Mahoney)

A Nuclear Childhood
 
What if your parents 
had never met
had never married 
 
had never yelled 
at each other 
and instead had wed
 
someone they loved
and lived peacefully 
all those years.
 
That would have been 
their Eden but you
shaking there now
decades later
wouldn’t be with us
cursing the tremors  
 
of a nuclear childhood 
you still remember
long after they’re dead.

Author Bio:

donal-mahoney
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works

