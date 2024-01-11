Poem – A Puzzling Marriage (By Donal Mahoney)
A Puzzling Marriage
Married 60 years
Fred and Daisy still
are very different people.
All day long they hide
their differences to make
their marriage last
but every night after supper
they let them out silently.
Fred in his recliner works
a crossword puzzle while
Daisy in the dining room
works a jigsaw puzzle
but neither Fred nor Daisy
speaks a word until one has
finished and howls so loud
nervous neighbors knock
to ask if something’s wrong.
Are you folks okay, they ask.
Fred says it’s those coyotes
howling in the woods again.
He says Daisy feeds them.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works