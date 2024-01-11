Poem – A Puzzling Marriage (By Donal Mahoney)

A Puzzling Marriage

Married 60 years

Fred and Daisy still

are very different people.

All day long they hide

their differences to make

their marriage last

but every night after supper

they let them out silently.

Fred in his recliner works

a crossword puzzle while

Daisy in the dining room

works a jigsaw puzzle

but neither Fred nor Daisy

speaks a word until one has

finished and howls so loud

nervous neighbors knock

to ask if something’s wrong.

Are you folks okay, they ask.

Fred says it’s those coyotes

howling in the woods again.

He says Daisy feeds them.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works