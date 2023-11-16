Poem – Age Has Curtains (By Donal Mahoney)
Age Has Curtains
An incident in youth
never meant to happen
recorded on a pad
to be read
another time
is found
decades later
in a drawer of socks
by the writer
who is then
on the precipice
of age. His
reading glasses
help him understand
who it was
and why he did it.
Not so funny now.
Can’t apologize.
He’s the only one
who’ll ever know.
No one else alive
to tell about it.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs