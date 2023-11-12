Poem – Answering Machine (By Donal Mahoney)

Answering Machine

My wife’s upset because

I won’t answer the phone

in the middle of the night

even though the phone’s

on my side of the bed .

And I say that’s because after

all these years we both know

whenever the phone rings

in the middle of the night,

someone we know, maybe

someone we love, has

died in an accident or

is lingering in some ER.

That’s why I’d rather

let the message go to

the answering machine

and the two of us

can listen to it there.

It gives me time to stiffen

and my wife time to cry.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works