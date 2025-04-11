Poem – Big Bang for Little Billy (By Donal Mahoney)

Big Bang for Little Billy

This was the first Christmas

Billy was old enough to speak

when he saw his gifts

under the sparkling tree.

His parents were waiting

to hear what he’d say.

Billy laughed and jumped

and clapped his hands.

With a big smile, he shouted

“Santa brought me these!”

Then Daddy picked Billy up,

bounced him on his knee

and whispered softly,

“There is no Santa, son.

There was a Big Bang

while you were asleep.

And all your gifts landed

under the tree. ”