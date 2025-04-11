Poem – Big Bang for Little Billy (By Donal Mahoney)
Big Bang for Little Billy
This was the first Christmas
Billy was old enough to speak
when he saw his gifts
under the sparkling tree.
His parents were waiting
to hear what he’d say.
Billy laughed and jumped
and clapped his hands.
With a big smile, he shouted
“Santa brought me these!”
Then Daddy picked Billy up,
bounced him on his knee
and whispered softly,
“There is no Santa, son.
There was a Big Bang
while you were asleep.
And all your gifts landed
under the tree.”
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri.