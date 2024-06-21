Poem – Carousel of Marriage (By Donal Mahoney)

Carousel of Marriage





Harry and Grace had a carousel

of marriage while it lasted.

There were arguments galore

and children by the score

or so the neighbors thought

as they counted kids

running across their l awns

causing divots to fly and

dogs to bark , a canine

tabernacle choir.

Fireworks on the Fourth

were peaceful in comparison.

The kids would light their

crackers in the yard while

Harry and Grace sat

and swirled vodka on ice

in plastic tumblers.

Harry and Grace had arguments

so loud the cops would come

but no one was ever arrested .

Grace would say Harry was wonderful

and Harry would say Grace was too .

But eventually Harry moved out

and Grace got a job doing hair.

Harry sent money for years

and the kids went to college .

Decades later a neighbor saw Harry

at the Mall and they had a nice chat .

Harry said he was happy his kid s

got degrees and it was good Grace

had married the farrier and moved

to Wyoming where there were horses.

Not much work for a farrier in Brooklyn.