Poem – Daily Paper on the Lawn (By Donal Mahoney)

Daily Paper on the Lawn

An hour before dawn

the paper is out on the lawn

white in the moonlight

a trumpet dozing after a

long night in a jazz bar

tired from playing

but willing to play

a last set for me

not knowing I read

only sports and the obits

two riffs in the paper

anyone can believe

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works