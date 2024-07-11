Poem – Daily Paper on the Lawn (By Donal Mahoney)
Daily Paper on the Lawn
An hour before dawn
the paper is out on the lawn
white in the moonlight
a trumpet dozing after a
long night in a jazz bar
tired from playing
but willing to play
a last set for me
not knowing I read
only sports and the obits
two riffs in the paper
anyone can believe
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works