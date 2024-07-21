Poem – Dial ‘M’ for Memories (By Donal Mahoney)

Willie in his 80s now

hadn’t made sense in years.

His wife understood his

grunts from the recliner

where she propped him up

till bedtime where snoring

was music in the night.

His grandson told neighbors

Gramps had Old-Timer’s Disease,

an excellent diagnosis

with which doctors agreed.

It was time to move Gramps

to a home so his wife began

packing things he would need.

It was then she found

an old photo in a drawer

under his socks and shorts.

It was dated 1948, still clear

though crinkled a bit.

It was Gramps’ class photo

from his 8th-grade graduation.

All the young faces were suns

gleaming in their own universe.

She showed it to Willie when

she brought him his lunch.

He blinked and pointed to a girl

in the third row and said,

“Call Carol and tell her

we’re going to the movies.

Tom Mix and 25 cartoons.”

His wife was old enough

to remember that a Western

and 25 cartoons were a

regular Saturday matinee

at the local film house

for kids in 1948.

But she was two years

behind Willie and had

never gone with him.

Besides she was still shook

just to hear Willie talk.

This was the first sentence

he had offered in years.

She didn’t know what to say.

Finally she said she didn’t

know what Carol’s number was

so how could she call?

Willie looked her in the eye

with a twinkle from long ago

and said “Prospect 6-3943.”

Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works