Everybody Don’t Have Somebody

The man in the ER,

sutured and bandaged,

told the nurse there wasn’t

anyone she could call

to give him a lift home.

He said he’d take a bus

once he had a chance

to check his wallet and see

if he had any money.

He didn’t have much

to begin with, he said,

and the guy who left him

lying at the curb

probably took his money

along with his watch.

Otherwise why hit somebody

on the head from behind?

No other sensible reason.

The man said he’d walk

if he didn’t have bus fare

because he’s living proof

everybody don’t have

somebody who’ll come

and give you a lift home.





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



