Poem – Everybody Don’t Have Somebody (By Donal Mahoney)
Everybody Don’t Have Somebody
The man in the ER,
sutured and bandaged,
told the nurse there wasn’t
anyone she could call
to give him a lift home.
He said he’d take a bus
once he had a chance
to check his wallet and see
if he had any money.
He didn’t have much
to begin with, he said,
and the guy who left him
lying at the curb
probably took his money
along with his watch.
Otherwise why hit somebody
on the head from behind?
No other sensible reason.
The man said he’d walk
if he didn’t have bus fare
because he’s living proof
everybody don’t have
somebody who’ll come
and give you a lift home.
Author Bio:
Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs