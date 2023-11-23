Poem – Flotsam and Jetsam (By Donal Mahoney)

They’re usually poor people,

sometimes considered

the flotsam of society,

always in the way

at the grocery store,

at the post office.

They can’t find their money,

if they have any.

They’re never in a hurry.

They have nowhere to go

and you’re always in line

behind them, a busy man

with people to see,

appointments to keep,

deadlines to meet.

You try to be patient.

You know flotsam loiters

until life takes it away.

Later in retirement

you stand on a street corner

leaning on your cane

waiting for the light to change

but for you it never does.

You now have something

in common with flotsam.

In a year, maybe less,

you will be jetsam as

birds soar over your plot

four seasons of the year.

You won’t be aware

that on street corners

all over the world

the lights won’t change for

other folks still in a hurry,

those who don’t realize yet

flotsam and jetsam

at some point in time

have something in common.

They have nowhere to go.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works