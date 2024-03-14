Poem – High Tea in Missouri (By Donal Mahoney)

High Tea in Missouri

They’re the oldest couple

my wife and I know

and we’re no pups either.

Peter out for a walk

leans on his cane often

to admire my wife’s garden.

The English roses remind him

of home, he says, and one day

he invites us over for tea

at the civilized hour of 3.

That day at 3

we enter an old world

in a Victorian house

and are served tea in

porcelain cups with warm

scones and marmalade.

They arrive on a silver tray.

It’s a presentation

one might expect

at the proper hour at

Buckingham Palace or

in a nice cottage in England.

Peter excuses himself

for a moment and I get brave

and ask his wife how long

they have been married.

Sixty years, Mary whispers,

and then with a tinkling giggle

she says whenever Peter

enters a room her heart

still beats faster.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.comand some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works