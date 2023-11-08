Poem – House for Sale in Shady Acres (By Donal Mahoney)

House for Sale in Shady Acres

The question isn’t why

your little world is

suddenly going to hell.

The question is what

can you do about

the black couple

touring the house

on your block where

the sign just went up

day before yesterday.

The neighbors are calling

and everyone’s asking

what can be done

before they buy it.

Old Smitty is barely

cold in the ground

but he can roll over

as often as he wants

because it’s his kids

who own the property.

They live miles away

and want money instead

of the house so why

wouldn’t they sell

to the first buyer

who meets their price

and can get a loan.

That’s the American way.

Maybe you don’t care if

the couple moves in

but what can you do

while flames of anger

rise around you.

Not a damn thing

at the moment because

the neighbors burn

like Agent Orange.

But if that couple

buys the house you can

go over and ring their bell

at high noon some Sunday,

take a pie, shake hands

and say welcome to

the neighborhood

and tell them there’s

no place on Earth

like Shady Acres,

something they’ll

discover too soon.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works