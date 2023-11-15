Poem – I Traded Ethel for Tiffany (By Donal Mahoney)

I Traded Ethel for Tiffany

I know very little about computers

but I use one for basic needs.

Poems, stories, not much more.

Like some nice women I’ve known,

I’ve discovered computers

have a mind of their own.

They do what they want

and expect me to understand.

The problem is I never do.

I babble in amazement.

And like the nice women I’ve known,

computers fail to tell me

what I’ve done to upset them.

They simply crash and

never revive unless I spend

big bucks to repair them.

Many times I’ve spent money

on Ethel, my old computer,

until Biff, the repairman, told me

she’s too old and I should

trade her in for a new model

with features that match

a man with my needs.

I took Biff’s advice and traded

Ethel for Tiffany and added

hundreds more in cash.

So far, so good.

She has a dependable server

and seems to understand me.

Biff told me if Tiffany

ever gives me trouble

I can trade her in for Tammy.

Tammy will cost me more

but she’s a delight, Biff says,

to turn on in the morning

and has a cursor to die for.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works