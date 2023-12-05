Poem – Morning Coffee Can Be So Important (By Donal Mahoney)

A tragedy happened to Willie

and Millie after years of marriage.

All their kids were doing well

and had nice families of their own

but tragedy struck one dawn before

Willie had had his morning coffee.

Millie was on her third cup and Willie

said Millie looked at him the wrong way

and Willie asked, “What’s that look

all about, Millie, what did I do now?”

Millie had no idea what Willie

was talking about since she

hadn’t looked at him in any way

different than she usually did.

Maybe she was stifling a sneeze.

It didn’t help when Millie advised

Willie to drink plenty of coffee

and they would talk it over then.

Willie said he had had enough

and he was leaving forever.

He packed his old satchel

and moved to a geriatric hotel

and sent Millie a letter telling her

to file for divorce or he would file

to make certain she would never

look at him the same way again.

He said he had done nothing

to warrant so viperous a look

and their marriage was kaput.

Millie wouldn’t file for divorce

but Willie filed and they split.

Now Millie lives in the big house

and Willie in the old hotel where

he’s delighted to know that Millie

will never get another chance to

sink her fangs like a viper again.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works