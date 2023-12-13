Poem – Parents Night (By Donal Mahoney)

Parents Night

Emma used to do real good in school

her mother tells her new teacher.

It’s Parents Night at Ryland Elementary .

Mostly mothers in attendance.

What’s the problem, her mother asks .

Fifth grade shouldn’t be hard for her.

Emma’s never had a grade lower than

a B, her mother says.

Teacher says Emma doesn’t do

her homework and talks a lot in class.

Her mother can’t believe it.

Says her father won’t either.

She says Emma goes to her room

right after supper with all her books,

studies till 10, brushes her teeth

and goes to bed.

Bill’s mother’s next in line to ask

the new teacher what’s the problem

with her son Bill, who did so well

at his other school.

Afterward the mothers meet

over cookies and a glass of punch

and wonder whether this new teacher

can communicate with Emma and Bill.

They don’t know Emma’s awake till midnight texting new friend Bill, who’s in her class this year .

They like each other a lot.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works