Poem – Plain Girl Pretty (By Donal Mahoney)

Plain Girl Pretty

Rose was a plain girl

from a small town .

She sang in the choir,

never missed Bible study,

left for the big city

after high school.

She worked nights

in a shanty diner

next to a bar where

working men gathered.

Depending on how much

the men had to drink

Rose looked appealing

but she ignored them all,

said they wanted what

she had to keep in case

she got married .

Marriage never happened

and the years soared by.

In her thirties Rose

became pregnant

to everyone’s surprise.

No one knew who

the father was and

Rose wouldn’t say.

Rose raised the boy,

put him through school.

On graduation day

her son asked her

who his father was.

She said his father was

the only man

she ever saw put

mayonnaise

on a hamburger.

It made her laugh.

And he was the only man

who ever told her

she was pretty.

Much better

than any tip.

His father

was a blind man

and he meant it.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.comand some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works