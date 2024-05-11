Poem – Remembering His Third Wife (By Donal Mahoney)

Remembering His Third Wife

Never speak ill of the dead,

his father always said,

and his father was a pastor

who preached from the pulpit.

That’s why whenever

he thinks of his third wife,

and he does almost daily,

he never says anything bad .

Instead, he sends himself an email

and records for history yet another

evil deed she managed to execute

during the years they had six kids.

Between kids she drove him nuts.

He never thought she’d die

and never hoped she would

because as he said in an email,

the Devil has his hands full.

Then he saw her death certificate

and, by golly, it was embossed

so it had to be good as gold .

Since he couldn’t keep the original

he took it to the office

and made a giant photocopy.

Now he wants the right frame,

black as he claims her heart was.

So far he has sent himself 400 emails

about his bonfire life with her, a brief

prologue to the Hall of Fame injustices

he maintains he suffered simply

because so long ago he said “I do.”

He isn’t certain what she said.

Perhaps it was “You’re through!”





Author Bio:



Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at and some of his newer work at http://eyeonlifemag.com/the-poetry-locksmith/donal-mahoney-poet.html#sthash.OSYzpgmQ.gpbT6XZy.dpbs



