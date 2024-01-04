Poem – Salt and Pepper (By Donal Mahoney)

Salt and Pepper



White privilege it’s called and recently

I learned its name although I’ve been

white as a sheet for decades.

Like breathing and eating I take

white privilege for granted.

I push a cart through a megastore

in bib overalls and no one

follows me and when I hail a cab

in a snow storm, it picks me up.

My freckles may be a stop sign.

Not so my friend George,

black as tar i n a suit and tie,

who finds someone behind him

in any store he enters.

And cabs are in no rush

to pick him up either

despite his fine attire.

I can’t do anything about being white.

Nor can George about being black.

We get along despite the difference

because we know each other.

Salt and pepper, his wife says.

White privilege is nice to have.

To live without it must be a problem,

though George has never complained .

If other whites don’t get to know him ,

he’ll be tailed for life in stores

and may go gray hailing cabs

as they fly by and he turns white

waving in the snow.