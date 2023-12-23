Poem – The Widow Next Door (By Donal Mahoney)

The Widow Next Door

Every Saturday

when the sun is out

and it’s hotter than Hades

Monica next door

raises her garage door

early in the morning

and leaves it up

long past noon as if

Herm will walk out

at any minute

oily and greasy

needing to clean up

the way he used to

every Saturday

for 30 years until

liquor ate his liver.

At night Monica

can still hear

the tall Marine

fingering Taps

over Herman’s grave.

Author Bio:

Donal Mahoney lives in St. Louis, Missouri. He has had fiction and poetry published in various publications in the U.S. and elsewhere. Among them are The Galway Review (Ireland), The Recusant (England), The Missing Slate (Pakistan), Guwahatian Magazine (india), Bluepepper (Australia), The Osprey Journal (Wales), Public Republic (Bulgaria), and The Istanbul Literary Review (Turkey). Some of his earliest work can be found at http://booksonblog12.blogspot.com and some of his newer work at https://www.antarcticajournal.com/donal-mahoney-recent-works