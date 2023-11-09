Poetry Collection – Vietnam / Agent Orange (By Donal Mahoney)

Vacillating Benny, an ancient chemist

now retired from Monsanto, must decide

if a poem his friend Ron has sent him

is good enough for his hobby journal.

Benny finally decides to let the poem

marinate for another month

without sending Ron a reply.

Maybe it will sound better later on.

A month later, Benny asks his dog,

Monsanto Max, for an editorial opinion.

Bolstered by his dog’s advice,

Benny sends Ron a note:

“I’m considering your poem

and will get back to you later

with a quasi-final decision.”

How might you respond if you were Ron,

a retired professor who wrote his poem

while teaching English in Vietnam.

Ron decided to send old Benny

three cases of Dom Perignon,

each bottle filled with Agent Orange.

Ron hopes Benny will have

the time he needs to decide if

his poem’s worthy of publication.

Ron remembers decades ago

when they were young and in their prime

and his old friend Benny was

First Vice President at Monsanto.

Ever decisive, Benny quickly approved

new applications for Agent Orange.