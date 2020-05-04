Poem – Goat Hoarder (By Josh Lowder)

4.7 / 5 ( 8 votes )

Goat Hoarder

Farms frame the swatch of wild ridge

line and hand nature more

misery than she deserves for her

sustainable soil; one man among his

rolled bales that mildew in the summer

torpor brains his biggest billy

for the week’s meat; his slaughter’s bleating

laughter cries into the valley, echo into silence—

the chucked thuds and

wet splats replace

it, the corpse hung for gutting;

forgetting himself, he grins

against the pathology, grins about the stew.

Josh LowderJosh received his Poetry MFA from College of Charleston in 2018, where he won the First Crazyhorse MFA Poetry Prize, has contributed at Sewanee Writers Conference, road-managed bands like Fu-Manchu, and appeared for Adult Swim in ‘Too Many Cooks’.