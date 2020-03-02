Poem – Closer to the Heart: Seven Chinese Character (By Yuan Changming)
Closer to the Heart: Seven Chinese Character
怒: anger results from slavery
Rising above heart
愁: worry occurs when autumn
Sits high on your heart
意: meaning is defined as
A sound over the heart
念: idea is what today holds
Upon the heart
忘: forgetting happens
When there’s death on heart
忍：to tolerate is to bear a knife
Right above your heart
Author Bio: Yuan Changming
Yuan Changming published monographs on translation before leaving his native country. Currently, Yuan edits Poetry Pacific with Allen Qing Yuan in Vancouver. Credits include ten Pushcart nominations, eight chapbooks & publications in Best of the Best Canadian Poetry (2008-17) & BestNewPoemsOnline, among 1,609 others across 43 countries.
You must log in to post a comment.